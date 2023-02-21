SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
