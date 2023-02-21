SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.