Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

SCU stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $546.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,930.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,915 shares of company stock worth $305,209 in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

