Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance
SCU stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $546.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $29,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,904,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,930.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,915 shares of company stock worth $305,209 in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
