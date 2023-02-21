Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,105 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 224,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,178. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.