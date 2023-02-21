Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Insider Purchases £19,720.24 in Stock

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) insider Philip Kay bought 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £19,720.24 ($23,747.88).

Philip Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Kay acquired 9,259 shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £19,999.44 ($24,084.10).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 211.50 ($2.55). 47,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,723. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 185.95 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 216 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.23 million, a PE ratio of 7,050.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.11.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

