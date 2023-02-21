SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.46-12.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,731. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.24 and its 200-day moving average is $295.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

