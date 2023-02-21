Sanders Capital LLC Has $69.51 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Aptiv worth $69,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. 261,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,592. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

