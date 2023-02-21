Sanders Capital LLC Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.9 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of ING traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 654,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,826. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.