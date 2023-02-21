Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 190,553 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 5.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,110,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MU stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. 1,501,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $94.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

