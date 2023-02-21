Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,975,169.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 123,294 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,975,169.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,072,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,126.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

