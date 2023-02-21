Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187,765 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 2.6% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $140,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

