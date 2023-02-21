Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,846 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.