Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 328.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,701 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Cigna worth $100,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CI opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.29. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.