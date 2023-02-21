Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SHW traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.66. 312,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average is $233.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.