Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $15.19 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,191,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GPN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,179. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

