Samlyn Capital LLC Has $36.42 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $36,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

