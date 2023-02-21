Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 373,015 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Under Armour by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.3% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 230,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

UAA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 523,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,121. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

