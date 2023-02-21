Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 664,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,222,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.
NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.