Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.