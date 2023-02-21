Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 5.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.28. The stock had a trading volume of 948,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,368. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 583.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.