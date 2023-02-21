Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €161.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($135.11) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Safran Trading Down 1.5 %

EPA:SAF opened at €134.78 ($143.38) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.37. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($98.26).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

