Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Up 2.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.86. 115,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 20,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on SFET. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe-T Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safe-T Group Company Profile
Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.
