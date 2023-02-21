Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Up 2.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.86. 115,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 20,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFET. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 85.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe-T Group Ltd will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

