Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Down 0%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.88 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
Saab AB (publ) Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.
About Saab AB (publ)
Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saab AB (publ) (SAABF)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.