Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 188,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 176,758 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

