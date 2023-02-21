Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at C$138.79 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$144.15. The company has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$133.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.26.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

