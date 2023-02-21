Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 750” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 750 ($9.03) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.53) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($6.86) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 698.50 ($8.41).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 1.8 %

HSBC stock traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 609.50 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 63,107,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,744. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 522.81. The company has a market cap of £121.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,269.79. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.