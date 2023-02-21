Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $125.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

NYSE CF opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CF Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 289,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

