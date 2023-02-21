Robert W. Baird Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $170.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $168.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

