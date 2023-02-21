Robert W. Baird Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $170.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.43.
Visteon Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $168.40.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
