Robert W. Baird Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $57.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.71 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

