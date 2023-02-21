Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading Down 1.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 60,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 106,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Riverside Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

