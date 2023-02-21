Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 286.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 114,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $115,698.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,118,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,364 shares of company stock worth $470,522. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 441,608 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 663,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

