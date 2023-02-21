RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 1.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.27% of RH worth $132,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,642,175 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Shares of RH stock traded down $13.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.58. 111,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,522. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $412.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

