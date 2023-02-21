RGM Capital LLC Sells 200,785 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,785 shares during the period. Avanos Medical comprises 3.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $60,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

