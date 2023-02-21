RGM Capital LLC Reduces Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186,970 shares during the period. PROS comprises 5.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 7.21% of PROS worth $80,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 756,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,129,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 90,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PROS by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

PROS Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 26,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,592. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

PROS Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.