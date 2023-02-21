RGM Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

RGM Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362,123 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up 5.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.19% of Verint Systems worth $91,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 80,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

