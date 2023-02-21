Reviewing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 7 0 2.58 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $39.34, indicating a potential upside of 407.65%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 560.38%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.17% 5.58% 2.32% Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.39 $2.15 billion $0.82 9.45 Lyra Therapeutics $1.62 million 51.97 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -1.10

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies. The Fresenius Helios offers expertise in inpatient and outpatient care as well as in telemedicine. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius on October 1, 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

