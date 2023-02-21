Reviewing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) and Its Competitors

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A -26.97 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $858.38 million $147.33 million 15.89

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 14.74% -80.24% 2.40%

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 158.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2313 12010 13394 309 2.42

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust competitors beat Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

