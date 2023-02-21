Render Token (RNDR) One Day Volume Tops $151.74 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00007130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $450.74 million and approximately $151.74 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

