Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

