Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

