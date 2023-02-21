Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More

