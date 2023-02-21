Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AMPH stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
