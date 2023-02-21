Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.21. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

