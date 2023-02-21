Renaissance Group LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,620 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $495.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $582.24. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

