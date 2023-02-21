Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NV5 Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.8 %

About NV5 Global

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.58 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

