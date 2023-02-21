Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

KOF opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

