Renaissance Group LLC Buys 5,695 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Camtek worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
