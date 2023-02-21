Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

