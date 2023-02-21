Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 65,417 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.7 %

VLRS stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.