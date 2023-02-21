Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.85 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $98.10 million and $17.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

