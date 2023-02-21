Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.25 and last traded at $182.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.75.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

